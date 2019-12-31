Williams completes Gateway expansion project ahead of schedule

Williams (NYSE:WMB) says it has placed its Gateway expansion project in New Jersey into full service, 11 months ahead of schedule and in time for the 2019-20 winter heating season.

The Gateway project is an expansion of the existing Transco pipeline system, providing 65K dth/aay of incremental firm transportation capacity to serve PSEG and UGI Energy.

With the expansion, the Transco pipeline's system design capacity increases to 17.3M dth/day via ~10K miles of pipeline between south Texas and New York City.