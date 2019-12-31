Apple, Microsoft top Dow 2019 standings; Walgreens wobbles to the bottom

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) finished as the year's top gainers on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as 27 of the 30 stocks in the index ended in the green vs. just 14 closing positive a year ago; the DJIA gained 22.3% on the year.

The Dow top 10: 1. Apple +86.2% , 2. Microsoft +55.2% , 3. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) +42.8% , 4. Viva (NYSE:V) +42.4% , 5. United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) +40.6% , 6. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) +37.6% , 7. Nike (NYSE:NKE) +36.6% , 8. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) +35.9% , 9. Disney (NYSE:DIS) +31.9% , 10. American Express (NYSE:AXP) +30.6% .

11. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) +27.6% , 12. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) +27.5% , 13. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) +27.1% , 14. Merck (NYSE:MRK) +19% , 15. United Health (NYSE:UNH) +18% , 16. IBM (NYSE:IBM) +17.9% , 17. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) +16.9% , 18. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) +16.2% , 19. Travelers (NYSE:TRV) +14.3% , 20. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) +13% .

21. McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) +11.3% , 22. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) +10.7% , 23. Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) +10.7% , 24. Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) +9.9% , 25. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) +9.2% , 26. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) +2.3% , 27. Boeing (NYSE:BA) +1% , 28. 3M (NYSE:MMM) -7.4% , 29. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) -10.2% , 30. Walgreen (NASDAQ:WBA) -13.7% .

Dow Inc. is a spinoff of DowDuPont, which it replaced in the DJIA on April 2, 2019.