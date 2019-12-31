Apple, Microsoft top Dow 2019 standings; Walgreens wobbles to the bottom

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) finished as the year's top gainers on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as 27 of the 30 stocks in the index ended in the green vs. just 14 closing positive a year ago; the DJIA gained 22.3% on the year.
The Dow top 10: 1. Apple +86.2%, 2. Microsoft +55.2%, 3. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) +42.8%, 4. Viva (NYSE:V) +42.4%, 5. United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) +40.6%, 6. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) +37.6%, 7. Nike (NYSE:NKE) +36.6%, 8. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) +35.9%, 9. Disney (NYSE:DIS) +31.9%, 10. American Express (NYSE:AXP) +30.6%.
11. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) +27.6%, 12. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) +27.5%, 13. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) +27.1%, 14. Merck (NYSE:MRK) +19%, 15. United Health (NYSE:UNH) +18%, 16. IBM (NYSE:IBM) +17.9%, 17. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) +16.9%, 18. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) +16.2%, 19. Travelers (NYSE:TRV) +14.3%, 20. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) +13%.
21. McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) +11.3%, 22. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) +10.7%, 23. Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) +10.7%, 24. Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) +9.9%, 25. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) +9.2%, 26. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) +2.3%, 27. Boeing (NYSE:BA) +1%, 28. 3M (NYSE:MMM) -7.4%, 29. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) -10.2%, 30. Walgreen (NASDAQ:WBA) -13.7%.
Dow Inc. is a spinoff of DowDuPont, which it replaced in the DJIA on April 2, 2019.
