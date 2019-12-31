U.S. crude supply fell 7.8M barrels last week, API says
Dec. 31, 2019 6:31 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 7.8M barrels of oil for the week ending Dec. 27.
- Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 776K barrels and distillate inventories show a build of 2.8M barrels.
- The API data comes ahead of the weekly Energy Information Administration report, which will be released on Friday due to the New Year's holiday.
