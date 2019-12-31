Bankruptcy court rules against bondholders in PG&E rate fight

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) won a favorable decision today in its fight with bondholders over the interest rate that it must pay on its debts while under bankruptcy court protection.

Judge Montali of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco ruled the bondholders are owed the federal rate of 2.59%, which would reduce PG&E's interest burden by ~$550M when it exits bankruptcy.

A committee of bondholders including Elliott Management and Pimco argued they were owed accrued interest at the original contract interest rate, as much as 6.05% on bonds due in 2034.