Lockheed Martin wins $2.35B in new F-35 contracts

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is awarded several defense contracts for the F-35 program to close out the year, including a $1.9B Navy contract.

The largest contract procures recurring logistics services for delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter Air Systems in the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and foreign military sales customers; work is expected to be completed in December 2020.

A second contract, for $172M, funds materials procurement for 28 lot 15 F-35 aircraft for the Navy and Marine Corps.

Three other F-35 contracts totaling nearly $250M bring the combined total to ~$2.35B.

Yesterday, LMT announced delivery of its 134th F-35 fighter plane, exceeding its goal of 131 for the year.