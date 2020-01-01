FDA set to ban all e-cig pod flavors

The FDA plans to ban the sale of flavors (except menthol and tobacco) in pod-based e-cigarettes, though the the restriction won't apply to open-tank vaping devices, which allow users to mix their own nicotine liquids, WSJ reports.

The policy, intended to curb a surge in underage vaping, will likely be announced Friday and deal a blow to an industry estimated to have $9B in annual revenue.

A deadly vaping lung illness has now taken the lives of 55 people across 27 states, according to the latest data from the CDC.

