Josh Brown fully exits Twitter stake

Money manager and blogger Josh Brown has sold all of his stock in Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) for the first time since the firm went public in 2013.

Brown's sale of Twitter's stock is significant because of his prolific use of Twitter and large following on the platform, rather than his reputation as a money manager. He has 1.1M Twitter followers.

"You've got to separate a service you love from an investable company," he declared. "They're OK. They're profitable. But they're not serious about getting to the level that Facebook has gotten to and that LinkedIn, under Microsoft, has gotten to."

Brown's move was influenced by CEO Jack Dorsey's decision to move to Africa for a few months, as well as a policy to ban political ads from Twitter.

TWTR is currently rated Bullish with an average score of 3.67 by Seeking Alpha authors, and Neutral with a score of 2.69 by Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings.