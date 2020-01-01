Buffett's worst year in decade marked by cash hoard

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) has not made what Warren Buffett calls an "elephant-sized acquisition" for four years, leading its cash pile to swell to a record $128B, earning little interest with rates near historic lows.

Example... A new report from the FT reveals that when Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) was looking for an alternative suitor - after receiving a takeover approach from LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) - the jeweler turned to Buffett, only to be rejected.