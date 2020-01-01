Tesla faces lawsuit claiming racism

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco has rejected Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) effort to dismiss claims by two former workers alleging its Fremont factory was a hotbed of racial hostility.

The move clears the way for a possible trial scheduled for May 11, 2020.

It's not the only automaker to face such claims in recent years. In 2017, Ford agreed to pay up to $10.1M to settle a federal probe into alleged harassment at two Chicago plants.

In separate news, the NHTSA is launching a probe into a fatal Tesla Model S crash that occurred on Sunday in Los Angeles.