Revenue decline for Macau in 2019

Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau tumbled 13.7% in December from a year earlier, marking the steepest decline in close to four years.

Overall revenues in 2019 fell 3.4%, following two years of gains, due to the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade war and protests in neighboring Hong Kong.

The decline may come to an end in 2020 as President Xi Jinping looks to diversify the city into a financial center and boost its economy.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

Related ETF: BJK