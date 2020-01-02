China easing helps global stocks to fast 2020 start

Stocks are starting the new year on the right foot, with Dow futures pointing to a 100-point advance at the open following a market boom in 2019.
The festivities kicked off in Asia overnight, where the PBOC slashed its required cash reserve ratio for commercial lenders by 50 basis points, unleashing about 800B yuan ($115B) of liquidity into the financial system.
The move to shore up the local economy saw the Shanghai Composite Index end the session up 1.2%, adding to the overall positive sentiment ahead of the signing of a 'Phase One' U.S-China trade deal on Jan. 15.
