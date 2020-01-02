Recreational marijuana legal in Illinois

Illinois is ringing in the new decade by becoming the 11th state in the country and the District of Columbia to allow the legal sale and purchase of marijuana.

Under the new state law, adults over the age of 21 may own 30 grams of cannabis flower, 500 milligrams of THC in pot products and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate.

Freedman and Koski, a Colorado consulting firm, expects the weed industry to bring in $440M-$676M in tax revenue to the state each year.

Related: ACB, CRON, TLRY, CGC, MJ, THCX, APHA, GWPH, OTCQB:PHOT, OTCPK:CBIS, OTCQX:TRTC, OTCQX:CANN, OTCPK:ERBB, OTCPK:GRNH, OTCQB:PMCB, OTCQB:CVSI, OTC:FITX, MJ, OTCPK:HEMP, OTCQB:CBDS, OTCPK:BLOZF, OTCQB:KSHB, OTCQB:MSRT, OTCQX:SPRWF, OTCPK:AGTK, OTCQB:AMMJ, OTCPK:VAPE, OTCQB:GBLX, OTCQB:AERO, OTCQB:MCOA, HMLSF, OTCQB:CNAB, OTC:FSPM, OTCPK:EAPH, OTCQB:SRNA, OTCQB:RMHB, OTCPK:PLPL, OTCQX:MNTR, OTCPK:EDXC, OTCQX:THCBF, OTC:FSPM, OTCPK:EAPH, OTCQB:SRNA, OTCQB:RMHB