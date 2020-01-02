Google AI could beat doctors at breast cancer detection

In a study published Jan. 1 in Nature, researchers showed that Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) DeepMind AI unit could match or outperform radiologists at detecting breast cancer, though doctors still beat the machines in some cases.

The model reduced false positive rates by 5.7% in the U.S. and by 1.2% in the U.K., while also lowering false negatives by 9.4% in the U.S. and by 2.7% in the U.K.

While the algorithm isn't yet ready for clinical use yet, it's marks the latest step in Google's push into healthcare.