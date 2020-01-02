Drugmakers hike U.S. prices as 2020 begins

The drug price hike of 2020 has commenced, with costs rising for more than 250 medicines, according to data analyzed by 3 Axis Advisors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) hiked U.S. list prices on more than 50 drugs on New Year’s Day, adding to the couple hundred increases from drugmakers including Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

While nearly all of the price increases are below 10% and the median price increase is around 5%, more early year price increases could still be announced.