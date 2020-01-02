Airbus seizes planemaker crown from Boeing

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) has become the world's largest planemaker for the first time since 2011 after delivering a forecast-beating 863 aircraft in 2019, according to airport and tracking sources.

The race was overshadowed by Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX crisis and underscores the distance the U.S. company must travel to recoup its market position in 2020.

Boeing delivered 345 jets between January and November, less than half the number of 704 achieved in the same period of 2018, when the MAX was being delivered.