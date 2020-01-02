HSBC tangled in Hong Kong protests
Jan. 02, 2020 6:15 AM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)HSBCBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Two HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) branches and seven indoor ATM clusters were closed today, the first working day of the year, after protesters attacked some of its offices and graffiti was sprayed on the famous pair of lions that guard its city-center headquarters.
- Some demonstrators accuse the lender in being complicit against activists that are trying to raise money to support their campaign.
- Upcoming financial hit? More than 90% of the $4.4B generated by HSBC’s retail banking and wealth management unit in the six months to last June came from the territory.