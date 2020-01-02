Innate Pharma up 27% premarket on EMA acceptance of Lumoxiti application

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review Innate Pharma SA's (NASDAQ:IPHA) marketing application for Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory hairy cell leukemia who have received at least two prior lines of therapy, including a purine nucleoside analog (type of chemo). If approved, it will be the first new treatment there for the indication in more than 20 years.

The FDA approved the CD22-directed cytotoxin in September 2018 [filed by collaboration partner AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)].