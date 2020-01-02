HEXO files restated financial statements

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) has completed the filing of its restated annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019 and its restated interim financial statements for the three-month period ended October 31, 2019.

The Restated Annual Financial Statements were filed to correct identified errors, in which the deferred tax liability was overstated as at July 31, 2019, as it was not offset by a deferred tax asset relating to a ‎tax loss generated in one subsidiary against a deferred tax liability generated by a separate subsidiary.

The Company has also adjusted for the estimated fair market value of its cannabis trim based inventory due to ‎new and available third-party information.

The inventory impairment resulted in a $2.4M reduction of the impairment loss on inventory for the interim financial statements for the three months ended October 31, 2019.