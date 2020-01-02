Co-Diagnostics and CoSara to launch IVD products in India

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) will be hosting a booth at the upcoming India Diagnostic Expo with its Indian joint venture, CoSara Diagnostics Pvt Ltd., on January 4-6 in Hyderabad, India, to formally launch their recently-approved in vitro diagnostics (IVDs).

Attendance at the expo follows the December 2019 announcement that CoSara tests for tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and human papillomavirus received IVD approval by the Central Drug Standard Control Organization (“CDSCO”).

The licenses and regulatory clearance granted by the CDSCO allow the 5 tests to be manufactured and sold for the detection of the respective diseases.