Service Properties, Marriott combine operating agreements

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) combine their three existing operating agreements into a single portfolio for a 16-year term starting January 2020.

Under the combined agreement, all 122 Marriott hotels will be combined economically so that excess cash flows from any of these hotels are available to pay the aggregate annual owner’s priority returns due to SVC for these hotels, which is $190.6M.

Marriott will provide a new $30.0M limited guaranty for 85% of the aggregate annual owner's priority returns due to SVC through 2026 under the new combined agreements if the security deposit is used up.

5.5%-6.5% of gross revenues from hotel operations will continue to be placed in escrow for hotel maintenance and periodic renovations.

The new combined agreements provide that SVC will fund ~$350.0M-$400M for planned renovations of the hotels over the next four years; as such funding is advanced by SVC, the aggregate annual owner's priority returns due to SVC under the new combined agreements will increase by 8% of the amounts funded.

SVC and Marriott have also identified 33 of the 122 hotels covered by the new combined agreements that will be sold or rebranded; SVC would retain the proceeds of any such sale and the aggregate annual owner's priority returns due to SVC would decrease by the amount allocated to the applicable hotel.

