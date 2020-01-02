Anixter chooses CD&R's raised buyout bid over Wesco

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) agrees to a sweetened takeover offer by Clayton, Dubilier and Rice that values that company at $4.3B.

CB&R increased its bid to $93.50/share in cash from its previous offer of $86/share in cash and a $2.50 contingent value right upon the occurrence of certain events.

The revised offer represents a ~31% premium over AXE's closing price on Oct. 29.

AXE says the new CB&R offer was superior to Wesco's (NYSE:WCC) improved bid of $93.50/share, which included $63/share in cash and the rest in shares.