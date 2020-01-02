Medigus +14% premarket on closing merger deal with Intellisense

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) is up 14% premarket on completing its securities exchange agreement with Intellisense Solutions. The agreement was signed on September 17, 2019.

Concurrent with the closing of the transaction, Intellisense secured an investment of $3.3M into the post-closing company of which Medigus now holds 60% on an issued and outstanding basis.

The aggregate value of the shares issued to Medigus in the post-closing company is ~$8M.

Intellisense will change its name to “ScoutCam Inc.” and symbol to “SCTC”, and will remain quoted on the OTCQB.