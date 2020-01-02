Evercore sees 12% upside in Baxter in premarket analyst action

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) upgraded to Outperform with a $94 (12% upside) price target at Evercore ISI. Shares up 1% premarket.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) upgraded to In Line at Evercore.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) upgraded to Buy with a $135 (19% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Shares up 1% premarket.
Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD) upgraded to In Line at Evercore.
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) upgraded to Outperform with a $114 (17% upside) at Evercore. Shares up 1% premarket.
Varian (NYSE:VAR) upgraded to Outperform with a $164 (15% upside) at Evercore.
Abbott (NYSE:ABT) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) downgraded to In Line at Evercore.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) downgraded to In Line at Evercore.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) downgraded to In Line at Evercore.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) downgraded to In Line at Evercore.
Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim.
