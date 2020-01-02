Evercore sees 12% upside in Baxter in premarket analyst action

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) upgraded to Outperform with a $94 (12% upside) price target at Evercore ISI. Shares up 1% premarket.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) upgraded to In Line at Evercore.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) upgraded to Buy with a $135 (19% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Shares up 1% premarket.

Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD) upgraded to In Line at Evercore.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) upgraded to Outperform with a $114 (17% upside) at Evercore. Shares up 1% premarket.

Varian (NYSE:VAR) upgraded to Outperform with a $164 (15% upside) at Evercore.

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) downgraded to In Line at Evercore.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) downgraded to In Line at Evercore.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) downgraded to In Line at Evercore.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) downgraded to In Line at Evercore.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim.