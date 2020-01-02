Wells Fargo backs off Ross Stores due to valuation

Wells Fargo turns cautious on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) after watching shares run up 39% in 2019.

"We believe that ROST has had a strong run as they’ve leveraged their best-in-class model to benefit from several macro tailwinds, generating outsized returns relative to both our group and the S&P. However, at these levels (multiple at all-time high of 23-24x), we no longer believe that the risk/reward warrants an Overweight rating," notes the firm.

"We continue to believe that ROST remains a best-in-class retail model (and we would look for future pullbacks as a potential opportunity to get back involved on the long side), but we do not see any obvious catalysts in the coming year that should cause the stock to outperform our group from current levels."

Wells sets a price target of $125 vs. the average sell-side PT of $117.88.

Shares of Ross Stores are flat in premarket trading.