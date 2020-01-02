G-III Apparel +2% after Wells Fargo nod

Wells Fargo lifts G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) to an Overweight rating after having the apparel manufacturer set at Equal Weight.

Analyst Ike Burochow says it appears liquidation of GIII's Wilson's and Bass retail businesses could come shortly. "While the rest of the retail business is also unprofitable (loses approximately $15 to $20 million), exiting the legacy businesses would be a big step forward in returning the retail segment to profitability," he notes.

He thinks G-III Apparel will benefit from reduced tariffs on List 4A goods, a factor that he doesn't believe is reflected in Street estimates. Upside potential to Q4 results is also seen after a strong performance from CK jeans and sequential improvement in the outerwear category.

WF pushes its price target up to $42 from $27, which is 13X to 14X the FY21 EPS estimate and reps 25% upside potential. The average sell-side PT on G-III Apparel is $31.67.