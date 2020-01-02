Wells Fargo turns bullish on BlackRock, T. Rowe, cuts others

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris upgrades BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) to Overweight from Equal Weight.

Boosts BlackRock's price target to $575 from $460 and T. Rowe's to $145 from $114.

BlackRock gains 0.9% in premarket trading.

Cuts BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) to Equal Weight from Overweight; cuts target to $11 from $12.

Downgrades Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Underweight from Equalweight.

Trims Franklin Resources' price target to $25 from $29; Invesco to $17 from $18, and Janus Henderson's price target stays at $24.