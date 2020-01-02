Tullow says Guyana well oil pay lower than expected

Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) tumbles as much as 20% in London after reporting disappointing results from a new well offshore Guyana.

Tullow says preliminary estimates indicate its Carapa-1 exploration well on the Kanuku license offshore Guyana encountered four meters of net oil pay, below pre-drill forecasts.

"The thinness of the oil column, combined with no information on the quality of the reservoir, suggests to us this is not commercial," Canaccord analysts write.

Tullow owns a 37.5% stake in the well while Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) is the operator of the Kanuku block with a 37.5% share and Total (NYSE:TOT) holds the remaining 25%.