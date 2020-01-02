Banks start new accounting treatment on loan loss reserves

With the new year comes a new accounting standard that will affect most big lenders in how they reserve for potential losses on loans.

Previously, lenders typically reserved capital for anticipated losses over the next 12 months when they booked new loans.

Under the new standard, current expected credit loss (CECL), they'll have to reserve for expected losses over the life of the loan.

So expect big lenders to make one-time adjustments to reserves in Q1 earnings. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analysts expect a median 36% reserve increase for the companies they cover, which should result in a 7% rise in 2020 provision expenses, and ~1% reduction in EPS.

Looking at the bigger picture, CECL only shifts the timing of the reserves, not the eventual amount.

Overall, the change will be more of a challenge for banks that are already operating at close to the regulatory capital minimums. They could hurt their ability to return capital or to make new loans.

Morgan Stanley and other analysts think CECL could increase the volatility of reserve levels during economic downturns.

