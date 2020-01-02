Canaccord Genuity fires off Street-high PT on Tesla

Canaccord Genuity hikes its price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $515 from $418 on its view that an "electric" year is setting up for the automaker.

"We believe the trend towards electrification will only accelerate in 2020," advises analyst Jed Dorsheimer. "While bears have feared demand issues as a function of tax credit expiration for Tesla, we suspect a solid Q4 combined with the robust Q3 should put these fears to rest and put to rest this issue as the credit expires," he notes.

The new PT from Canaccord Genuity on Tesla is the highest from a major Wall Street firm. The average sell-side PT on Tesla is only $323.42.