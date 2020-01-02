Intrexon names new chief and changes name to Precigen

Reflecting its refocus on healthcare, Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) changes its name to Precigen, one of its subsidiaries. Shares will trade under the new symbol "PGEN."

The new organization will also include ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics, its majority stake in Triple-Gene and its equity and royalty interests in therapeutics and therapeutic platforms not controlled by the company.

It has agreed to sell its smaller non-healthcare businesses for $65.2M plus certain contingent value rights (CVRs) in addition to an agreement to sell $35M of its common stock.

Helen Sabzevari, Ph.D., President of Precigen for the past two years, named President & CEO of the new company.

Intrexon Chairman & CEO Randall Kirk to transition to Executive Chairman.