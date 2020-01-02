FSD Pharma strengthens management team

FSD Pharma (OTCQB:FSDDF) announces three key executive appointments:

Donal Carroll, interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) is appointed as CFO. He was previously with Danaher, Alberto Culver (now Unilever) and Cardinal Meats.

Sandra Lottes is appointed as Vice President & Head of Clinical Research of FSD Pharma's BioSciences Division. She, most recently was Vice President of Global Clinical Development and Operations at United Biosource Corporation, a subsidiary of Express Scripts.

Shahzad Shah is appointed as Chief Operating Officer of FV Pharma. He has nearly three decades of executive leadership experience working for public and private corporations in North America.