WestRock +4% after bull call from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo turns positive on WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to begin the new year.

Analyst Gabe Hajde: "We believe WRK maintains an inherent and sustainable competitive advantage stemming from leading market positions in corrugated and boxboard packaging, differentiated commercial strategy, and proven track record of extracting M&A synergies. Accordingly, we are bullish on WRK’s ability to monetize growth in the North American packaging space driven by a complimentary fiber-based product offering and early-stage sustainability initiatives (WRK has already reached $100 million in annualized sales) from plastic to fiber-based alternatives (identified as a $5+ billion long-term opportunity)."

The firm lifts WestRock to an Overweight rating from Equal Weight and assigns a price target of $52 vs. $40 prior and the average sell-side PT of $46.33.