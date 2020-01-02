MediWound +10% premarket on distribution deal for NexoBrid

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is up 10% premarket on signing a distribution agreement granting Balance Medical Pty Ltd. the exclusive rights to market and distribute NexoBrid in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore for the treatment of severe burns.

Commercialization of NexoBrid in these territories will commence after receipt of the respective local regulatory authorities approval, which is expected within two years.

NexoBrid is a topically-administered biologic product that removes eschar in patients with deep partial and full-thickness thermal burns, which is approved in the European Union and other international markets.