Duke Energy to shut all remaining North Carolina coal ash basins

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) says it reached an agreement with North Carolina regulators and environmental groups to permanently close all nine remaining coal ash basins in the state, resolving pending environmental litigation related to basin closure methods.

DUK says the plan will reduce the total estimated cost to close the nine basins by ~$1.5B compared to the April 2019 NCDEQ order requiring full excavation; DUK now estimates the total undiscounted cost to permanently close all ash basins in the Carolinas at $8B-$9B, of which $2.4 B has been spent through year-end 2019.

Under the plan, nearly 80M tons of ash will be excavated from the remaining sites; DUK already is removing ash from basins at other facilities, bringing the total amount of material to be excavated in North Carolina to 124M tons.