Apple makes new deal with Imagination Tech

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) strikes a new license agreement with UK chip designer Imagination Technologies, which says the multiyear agreement gives the tech giant access to a wider range of IP in exchange for license fees.

Apple previously used Imagination-designed GPUs in iPads and iPhones but the tech giant started using its own internal chip designs in 2017. At that time, Apple told Imagination it would stop using its IP in new products within two years.

Imagination's shares plummeted and Canyon Bridge bought the company for $663M later that year.

Imagination doesn't specify which IPO the latest agreement covers.