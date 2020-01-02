Chipotle adds new menu item ahead of diet season

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) says it's rolling out a Supergreens salad mix nationally this week as part of its Lifestyle Bowls innovation.

The restaurant company says the new menu item is made of hand-cut romaine, antioxidant-rich baby kale and crisp baby spinach. Supergreens will replace the existing romaine-only salad base.

Chipotle has also made its grilled, Adobo chicken Whole30 compliant by switching the oil in its marinade, providing guests with specific dietary goals more options.

"The new year is a popular time for people to participate in Whole30, so we're excited that Chipotle's Lifestyle Bowls continue to take the stress out of healthy eating on-the-go," says Whole30 co-founder Melissa Hartwig Urban.

Chipotle is offering free delivery for the entire month of January when customers purchase a pre-configured Lifestyle Bowl online or through the Chipotle app. The timing lines up with the unofficial start of the diet season.

Several research firms have upgraded Chipotle over the last few weeks on the potential for 2020 menu upgrades to provide a sales lift.

CMG +0.35% premarket to $840.00.

Source: Press Release