Williams files for Transco rate case settlement

Williams (NYSE:WMB) says it filed an agreement with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission which would settle all pending aspects of the Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line rate case.

While the settlement includes a 12.5% return on equity for cost-based recourse rates offered on future infrastructure expansions projects, WMB says the settlement does not impact Transco's existing negotiated rate contracts or ability to offer negotiated rate contracts for future infrastructure expansion projects that can exceed 12.5% ROE.

Including revenue impacts and other related accounting entries, WMB expects a $76M favorable impact to EBITDA in 2020 vs. 2018, which was the last full year with no rate case effect.