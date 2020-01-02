ThermoGenesis announces management changes

ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) announces that, effective December 31, 2019, Debra Donaghy, CPA, CMA, CTP, has been appointed to its Board of Directors as an independent director.

Ms. Donaghy replaces James Xu, who stepped down from the Board, and his positions as Secretary and Senior VP of Legal Affairs and Cyber Security, effective December 31, 2019.

From May 2017 until February 2019, Ms. Donaghy served in various positions at CTI Foods, LLC, most recently as Vice President, Corporate Controller.

In addition, Jeff Cauble was promoted to Chief Financial Officer and will also assume the role of Secretary.