Opiant inks collaboration deal to develop OPNT004 for acute cannabinoid overdose

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) has signed a Letter of Intent with NIH's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) to collaborate on the development of OPNT004 (drinabant) for the treatment of acute cannabinoid overdose (ACO).

The company in-licensed exclusive global rights to the candidate for ACO from Sanofi in December 2018. The latter is responsible for manufacturing under an expanded agreement inked in July 2019.

ACO, accounting for an estimated 1M emergency room visits last year, is most often linked to the ingestion of edible products containing large amounts of THC. Symptoms include panic and anxiety, feelings of paranoia, agitation, visual and auditory hallucinations, and nausea.