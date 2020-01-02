Western Digital bear cautious on NAND recovery

Benchmark analyst Mark Miller says Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is seeing NAND price improvements, but this might not provide a tailwind.

Miller notes that NAND inventories "while reduced, are still well above the 2017-18 inventory levels."

The analyst thinks WDC's current valuation "more or less fully discounts the expected improvements."

Benchmark maintains a Sell rating and $48 price target on WDC. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating with only three bearish ratings out of the 34 total.