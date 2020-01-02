The new year opens with bank merger closings

With the turn of the new year, a crop of bank mergers and acquisitions take effect.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) buys Carolina Trust Bancshares, a deal that was valued at ~$1.1B in November.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) closes on its $1B acquisition of Mutual of Omaha Bank on Jan. 1, adding a homeowner association deposit channel from the community association banking business.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) acquires Two River Community Bank and Country Bank Holding for about $309.8M in aggregate.

First Citizens Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) completes its acquisition of Entegra Financial Corp., a $219.8M deal when it was announced.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) closes on its acquisition of Bancorp of New Jersey; the deal was valued at ~$113M when it was first announced.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) completes its merger with Texas First Bancshares, the parent company of Texas First State Bank, for 1.07M common shares plus $13M in cash.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) wraps up its deal for Highlands Bankshares, which was valued at ~$91M in September.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) closes on its acquisition of Tennessee Community Bank Holdings (OTCPK:TNCB), a deal that was valued at ~$37.2M in stock and cash in September.

Summit Financial (NASDAQ:SMMF) acquires Cornerstone Financial Services for $28.5M.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) completes its previously announced acquisition of Western Holding Company of Wolf Point in a transaction valued at $14.97M.