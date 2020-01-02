Seeking Alpha
Pulmatrix up 49% premarket on J&J deal

|About: Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM)|By:, SA News Editor

Thinly traded nano cap Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) is up 49% premarket on robust volume in reaction to its license and development deal with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Lung Cancer Initiative for a lineup of narrow-spectrum kinase inhibitors.

Lead candidate is RV1162/PUR1800, based on PULM's iSPERSE dry powder technology which enhances the efficacy of inhaled therapeutics.

Under the terms of the agreement, PULM will receive $7.2M upfront, a $2M milestone upon the completion of a Phase 1b study evaluating RV1162/PUR1800 in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients, up to $91M in additional milestones if the Lung Cancer Initiative exercises its option to develop the kinase inhibitors and royalties on net sales.

