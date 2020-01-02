TiVo names new CFO

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) is changing chief financial officers in the wake of its merger deal with Xperi.

The company says in a filing that it approved the departure of Peter Halt as its CFO with year-end; Halt will remain in an advisory role through March 31 to ensure a smooth transition, at $50,000 per month.

The board approved Chief Accounting Officer Wesley Gutierrez as its new CFO. He's been with the company for more than 15 years, coming in as part of the 2008 Gemstar-TV Guide acquisition.