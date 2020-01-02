Argo Group comes to terms with activist investor

After almost a year of tussling with activist investor Voce Capital, Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) enters a cooperation agreement with Voce to make some changes to its board.

As a result, Voce withdraws its call for a special meeting.

Under the agreement, Carol A. McFate will join the board, filling the seat of former CEO and director Mark Watson; she'll serve on the board's nominating and corporate governance committee and an additional committee as selected by the board.

McFate was chief investment officer of Xerox from November 2006 to October 2017.

Additionally, Voce will work with Argo’s nominating and corporate governance committee to identify and evaluate two new independent director candidates to stand for election at the company’s 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders; one of the new candidates will be selected from the slate of individuals nominated by Voce for election at the requisitioned special general meeting of Argo shareholders.

Previously: Argo Group gains 2.2% after moving to refresh board (Dec. 12, 2019)