New insulin affordability options from Novo now available in U.S.

Novo Nordisk (NVO +0.4% ) launches its My$99Insulin Program, generic insulin brands and an Immediate Supply option for U.S. diabetes patients.

My$99Insulin provides up to three vials or two packs of FlexPen/FlexTouch/PenFill pens of any combination of Novo insulins.

Generic offerings and wholesale prices per package: Insulin Aspart vial ($144.68), Insulin Aspart PenFill cartridge - 5x3 mL ($268.73), Insulin Aspart FlexPen - 5x3 mL ($279.41), Insulin Aspart Mix 70/30 10 mL vial ($150.06) and Insulin Aspart 70/30 FlexPen - 5.3 mL ($279.41).

Potential for immediate shipment of up to three vials or two packs of pens at no-charge under Immediate Supply option for patients with a prescription.