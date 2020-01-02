Taronis approves $1M common stock buyback

Taronis Technologies (TRNX +0.3% ) announces a $1M common stock buyback program, expected to be discretionary, with periodic buybacks expected throughout the 1Q2020.

“With the commencement of the $18.75M gasification purchase under Taronis Fuels, our Company is expected to receive $1.3M in royalty payments over the next 90-100 days,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis. “Our Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through all options, including cash dividends and buyback programs. It is our assessment that an immediate buyback program provides a meaningful way to deliver maximum shareholder value given the expected free cash flows to Taronis early in 2020.”