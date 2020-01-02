Former Labor leader among Cellcom CEO candidates - report

Former Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay is among those considered to be Cellcom Israel's (CEL -1.9% ) next chief executive, Calcalist reports, pointing to an accelerated selection process.

Gabbay said in June that he wouldn't seek re-election as head of Labor after resisting calls to resign.

He had previously served as CEO of Bezeq.

Other potential candidates come from inside: CFO Shlomi Freeling and VP Amos Maor, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Calcalist notes that a court has accepted a request from a Cellcom-led group to delay a 5G cellular tender; a hearing has been set for Jan. 30.