Lamb Weston Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, January 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $964.88M (+5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.

