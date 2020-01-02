Durect's DUR-928 flunks psoriasis study; shares down 32%

DURECT (DRRX -31.8% ) slumps on more than double normal volume in early trade in reaction to unsuccessful results from a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating a topical formulation of DUR-928 in 22 patients with mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis.

DUR-928 failed to demonstrate a treatment effect compared to placebo as measured by a scale called IGA (primary endpoint). All secondary endpoints were missed as well.

On a positive note, DUR-928 was safe and well-tolerated.

The company has terminated development for the indication.

Development is ongoing for oral formulations in alcoholic hepatitis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.