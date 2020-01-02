Stocks resume rally mode to start new year

Stocks look to extend 2019's rally in the first trading day of the new year, with tech stocks enjoying an especially strong early bump; S&P 500 +0.5%, Dow +0.6%, Nasdaq +0.8%.
Sentiment was helped as the People's Bank of China lowered the amount of reserve cash the country's banks need to support the economy, in a move that will inject ~800B yuan in liquidity to the Chinese economy.
Major European markets are trading firmly in positive territory, with France's CAC +1.3%, Germany's DAX +1.1% and U.K.'s FTSE +1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was closed on holiday, while China's Shanghai Composite ended +1.2%.
In the U.S., information technology (+1.4%) tops the early S&P sector leaderboard, followed by communication services (+0.7%) and energy (+0.6%), while the defensive-oriented utilities and consumer staples groups start out flat.
U.S. Treasury prices are up despite the strong start for stocks, trimming the two-year yield by a basis point to 1.56% and the 10-year yield by 4 bps to 1.88%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.4% to 96.80.
WTI March crude oil +0.1% to $61.13/bbl.
